Cong. protests CAB, calls it gross violation of Constitution

Bill sets a wrong precedent, will create division and an explosive-like situation in the country: Chopra

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday organised a protest march outside the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, demanding its withdrawal. It termed the Bill a “gross violation of the Constitution”.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed in the Lok Sabha was a direct attack on the Constitution.

“The power-drunk BJP was insulting the Constitution which will create division and an explosive-like situation in the country. This Bill has set a wrong precedent and raised a question mark on the standing of the country before the world,” Mr. Chopra said, adding that those who are endorsing the Bill are trying to weaken the secular and democratic fabric of the country.

“This Bill was totally unconstitutional and this is why the Congress workers have come to oppose it,” he said. AICC general secretary in-charge of Delhi P.C.Chacko appealed to the workers to be prepared for a sustained fight on this issue.

