Cong. protests ‘anti-farmer’ Bills

The Delhi Congress on Monday held a protest outside Parliament House against the “anti-farmer” Bills passed by the Central government. The party said that these Bills had been passed despite the strident objection by the Opposition parties in a bid to handover the farm sector, like all other sectors in the country, to the private players.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar and several party workers were detained as they moved towards Parliament House.

“Delhi Police, at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre, is trying to silence the political parties’ democratic right to protest,” Mr. Kumar said.

He added that the Modi government is introducing anti-farmer Bills, which will further destroy the farmers already reeling under tremendous financial stress due to the pandemic.

‘Crushes voice’

“The Modi government crushed the voice of farmers with the passage of the Bills in a dictatorial manner in Parliament without considering the opinions of the Congress and others. It has snatched away farmers’ freedom to sell their products at competitive prices with a Minimum Support Price assured and to give the private players a free run,” he added.

He alleged that the farmers of Delhi said that they are being forced to sell their wheat at prices lower than the Central MSP and this is in stark contrast to the announcements made by the Arvind Kejriwal government last year, when it had announced the “Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Yojna”.