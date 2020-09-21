Cong. protests ‘anti-farmer’ Bills

The Delhi Congress on Monday held a protest outside Parliament House against the “anti-farmer” Bills passed by the Central government. The party said that these Bills had been passed despite the strident objection by the Opposition parties in a bid to handover the farm sector, like all other sectors in the country, to the private players.
Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar and several party workers were detained as they moved towards Parliament House.
“Delhi Police, at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre, is trying to silence the political parties’ democratic right to protest,” Mr. Kumar said.
He added that the Modi government is introducing anti-farmer Bills, which will further destroy the farmers already reeling under tremendous financial stress due to the pandemic.
‘Crushes voice’
“The Modi government crushed the voice of farmers with the passage of the Bills in a dictatorial manner in Parliament without considering the opinions of the Congress and others. It has snatched away farmers’ freedom to sell their products at competitive prices with a Minimum Support Price assured and to give the private players a free run,” he added.
He alleged that the farmers of Delhi said that they are being forced to sell their wheat at prices lower than the Central MSP and this is in stark contrast to the announcements made by the Arvind Kejriwal government last year, when it had announced the “Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Yojna”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath