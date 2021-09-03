Cong. protests against hike in fuel, LPG prices

NEW DELHI

‘Govt.’s achhe din remains a poll promise’

The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday organised a protest outside the Petroleum Ministry against inflation and the rising price of LPG, petrol and diesel.

The IYC said that since the Modi government came to power, the price of essential commodities has been rising and the government was not listening to the voice of the poor people.

Protesters marched from Raisina Road to Shastri Bhawan where they were stopped and detained by the police.

IYC president Srinivas B.V. said that the public are suffering from inflation while the Narendra Modi government is busy with tax collection. “The Modi government came to power by showing big dreams to the citizens. But today, it has become difficult for the poor to purchase expensive cooking gas cylinders,” he said.

The IYC said that the dream of ‘Achhe Din’ has remained only a poll promise.

“The price of LPG cylinder has again increased by ₹25. With this, the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi has now gone up to ₹884.50. Why is the Modi government punishing the public by continuously increasing the prices of cylinders? Petrol and diesel are the most expensive in India as compared to the neighbouring nations,” Mr. Srinivas added.

Youth Congress national media in-charge Rahul Rao said that the prices of gas cylinders have increased more than double during the Modi government as compared to the Manmohan Singh government and that people have been left to face inflation on their own.