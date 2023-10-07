ADVERTISEMENT

Cong. protests against BJP over post depicting Rahul Gandhi as Ravan

October 07, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress workers protesting outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

:

The Delhi unit of the Congress held a protest outside the BJP headquarters on Friday, a day after the latter shared an image, on X, of Rahul Gandhi depicting him as a new-age Ravan. Hundreds of Congress workers clashed with the Delhi police after they placed barricades to prevent the party workers from reaching the BJP office. The Congress said it would hold a ‘chakka jam’ protest in the city if the BJP does not issue an apology and delete the post.

The protest follows a poster war between the Congress and the BJP on X. Earlier in the week, the Congress posted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “The Biggest Liar”. Another post called Mr. Modi a “Jumla Boy” who was “Going to hit the election rally soon”. In response, the BJP shared a poster of Mr. Gandhi with several heads with the title “Bharat Khatre Mein Hai [India is in danger] - A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros”.

Addressing party workers on Friday, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said Mr. Gandhi is a true follower of Lord Ram, whose name the BJP has been “misusing for vote bank politics”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Modi government, he added, was rattled by the soaring popularity of Mr. Gandhi among people of every community and faith. “The BJP should immediately remove the defamatory post from its social media platforms and apologise to the people of the country,” Mr. Lovely said.

Senior Congress leader Mukesh Sharma said the participation of thousands of party workers in the protest showed that people were fed up with the BJP’s “hate politics”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US