Cong. protests against BJP over post depicting Rahul Gandhi as Ravan

October 07, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers protesting outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday.

Congress workers protesting outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

:

The Delhi unit of the Congress held a protest outside the BJP headquarters on Friday, a day after the latter shared an image, on X, of Rahul Gandhi depicting him as a new-age Ravan. Hundreds of Congress workers clashed with the Delhi police after they placed barricades to prevent the party workers from reaching the BJP office. The Congress said it would hold a ‘chakka jam’ protest in the city if the BJP does not issue an apology and delete the post.

The protest follows a poster war between the Congress and the BJP on X. Earlier in the week, the Congress posted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “The Biggest Liar”. Another post called Mr. Modi a “Jumla Boy” who was “Going to hit the election rally soon”. In response, the BJP shared a poster of Mr. Gandhi with several heads with the title “Bharat Khatre Mein Hai [India is in danger] - A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros”.

Addressing party workers on Friday, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said Mr. Gandhi is a true follower of Lord Ram, whose name the BJP has been “misusing for vote bank politics”.

The Modi government, he added, was rattled by the soaring popularity of Mr. Gandhi among people of every community and faith. “The BJP should immediately remove the defamatory post from its social media platforms and apologise to the people of the country,” Mr. Lovely said.

Senior Congress leader Mukesh Sharma said the participation of thousands of party workers in the protest showed that people were fed up with the BJP’s “hate politics”.

