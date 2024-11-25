Cong promises street vending zones, flats to slum dwellers

Regularisation of the unauthorised colonies, setting up of designated vending zones, and the construction of flats for the slum dwellers occupying the railway land will be among their top priorities if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly poll, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said on Sunday.

Participating in the ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ at Dakshinpuri in Ambedkar Nagar, Mr. Yadav said people are tired of “false promises” made by the ruling AAP and the BJP due to which they are now reposing their faith in the Congress.