Cong poll campaign will be based on truth: Dikshit

DPCC president Sheila Dikshit on Monday said that the Delhi Congress’ election campaign will be based on truth and honesty, and will expose the lies of the Aam Aadmi Pary and the hollow promises of the BJP.

“Mr. [Arvind] Kejriwal hopes to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on the strength of his lies and falsehood but the Congress workers will totally expose the Kejriwal and Modi governments’ failures and their unfulfilled promises,” she said.

She appealed to the Congress workers to mount an aggressive campaign to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections by baring before the people the lies and hollow promises of the BJP and the AAP governments.

Ms. Dikshit was speaking after a meeting of the Election Campaign Committee of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee for Lok Sabha election.

At the meeting, Ms. Dikshit said that the campaign committee for the Lok Sabha elections will also be constituted at the District and Assembly levels so that more and more Congress workers would be associated with the campaign committees to raise local issues and connect with the problems of the common people.