Cong lines up top leadership to campaign for polls

The star campaigners of Congress, including its president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and actor Shatrughan Sinha will blaze campaign trail for party candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi.

The party has drawn up a list of 40 senior leaders including Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit for the campaigning that will pick up pace in the coming days, said party leaders.

“We have sought permission of the high command for a major roadshow of Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, before May 6,” said a senior Delhi Congress leader.

The Congress plans to hold a series of roadshows of the Gandhi siblings and other prominent leaders, rather than organising a big public rally, party insiders said.

“We will be focusing on roadshows because the heat is getting oppressive and it will be very difficult to hold large gatherings in such a weather,” the senior leader said.

The list includes fiery speakers Shatrughan Sinha and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who have emerged as severe critics of the BJP.

Senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, Ahmed Patel, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajashtan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, among others, will also campaign in Delhi.

Senior Delhi Congress leaders, including Haroon Yusuf, Subhash Chopra, Devender Yadav, Narendra Nath, Ragini Nayak and Kiran Walia have also been included in the list.