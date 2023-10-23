ADVERTISEMENT

Cong. leaders pledge to oust BJP out of power in Lok Sabha poll

October 23, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress on Sunday held a rally in Tilak Nagar of West Delhi parliamentary constituency, with its leaders pledging to drive the BJP out of power in the Lok Sabha election next year.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely said the rally was to protest the “neglect” of the city by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

He claimed that people are fed up with the BJP and its representatives, and want to throw the party out of power.

Mr. Lovely claimed that Delhi residents are fondly remembering his party’s previous 15-year rule and want development. People will not not tolerate the BJP’s agenda of pitting people against each other, he said.

