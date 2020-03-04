Cong. leader’s office vandalised

Four miscreants allegedly attacked the personal staff of Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and vandalised his office on Humayun Road on Tuesday afternoon.
A police complaint has been lodged by Mr. Chowdhury’s personal staff in which his private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit said that four men came to Mr. Chowdhury’s office looking for him. Entering his office, located just outside his main residence, one of the youths asked the staff to connect to Mr. Chowdhury over phone immediately. When the staff present there asked for their contact details, the men insisted on speaking to Mr. Chowdhury over phone. After their request was declined, the four men allegedly manhandled the staff and vandalised the office.
However, they had left their number which is now reportedly switched off.
DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that they are inquiring into the matter.
