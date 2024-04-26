Cong. leaders meet to chalk out joint poll campaign strategy

April 26, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST

Senior Congress leader Subhash Chopra on Thursday said that his party was determined to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in partnership with India bloc ally, Aam Aadmi Party. Mr. Chopra, who was on Sunday named as the chairman of the party’s election management and coordination committee for the Lok Sabha poll in Delhi, was speaking at a meeting attended by All India Congress Committee Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria and party workers to chalk out a strategy for the May 25 election.

“Joint campaign committees will be constituted at the district level and below to not only forge a strong understanding with our India bloc ally, but also to consolidate the campaign strategy to win all seven seats,” Mr. Chopra said. He said that all senior leaders and workers were working hard with the sole purpose of making a clean sweep in Delhi.

Mr. Babaria appealed to the party workers to put in their best efforts to mobilise the voters as the “anti-BJP sentiment is very strong among voters in Delhi”. “The Congress and INDIA partners should seize the opportunity to convert the sentiments of the people into votes,” he added.