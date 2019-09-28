Cong. leader moves SC on demolition of Ravidas temple

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) working president Rajesh Lilothia on Friday said he has filed an impleadment application before the Supreme Court to initiate contempt proceedings against Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for desecrating Sant Ravidas Temple in Tughlakabad.

The application seeks relief for permission to pray at the holy site until Guru Ravidas Temple is reconstructed and also restoration of the idols, he said. The DDA had on August 10 demolished the temple stating that it was following SC orders. “The temple had historical importance...The demolition has hurt crores of followers across the world,” Mr. Lilothia said.

In his application, Mr. Lilothia said the demolition of the Guru Ravidas Temple was done under the directions of SC which stated: “Let the premises be vacated by tomorrow and structure be removed by the DDA with the help of the police.”

“Apart from carrying out the demolition, the DDA officials have also taken away the idols and dried out the holy pond. It is rather surprising that the pond was dried out, which was not having any unauthorised construction and also not in violation of any forest norms,” Mr. Lilothia said.

He called for strict action against all officials who “desecrated” the holy place.