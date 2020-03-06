Cong. leader moves breach of privilege against police

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday moved a breach of privilege against Delhi Police for “obstructing a Parliamentarian from doing his work”.
Mr. Chowdhury alleged a Delhi Traffic Police officer, posted at Vijay Chowk intersection, did not allow his car to enter the Parliament complex. Mr. Chowdhury contended that though his car had a sticker or an entry pass pasted on its wind screen that was valid till March 31, 2020, the vehicle was not allowed to enter.
Mr. Chowdhury, in his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claimed that he had entered the complex twice on Thursday before being stopped.
