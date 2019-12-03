Cong. leader gets HC relief in trespass case

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid challenging a trial court order summoning him as an accused in a case of trespassing.

Refusing to interfere with the trial court order, Justice R.K. Gauba said there was abundant material on record and it cannot be said that there are no grounds to proceed against Mr. Khurshid.

The trial court had on August 4, 2018 ordered summoning of Mr. Khurshid as an accused for an alleged offence of trespassing into an office of the Delhi Public School Society (DPSS) in south Delhi.

Mr. Khurshid had argued that the summoning order date does not disclose any reasons, and therefore, it deserves to be set aside. He had submitted that he is a life member of the DPS Society and that given his “legal right” to come to the said office, he cannot be prosecuted in the present case only because he had accompanied Ms. Sharda Nayak and others to the office.

The High Court, however, said, “Given the abundant material that has been noted earlier, it cannot be said that there are no grounds to proceed against these petitioners who seek to assail the summoning order.” The court also allowed the petition of Delhi Police seeking to set aside the trial court’s order discharging another accused, Ms. Nayak, in the case.

It directed all the parties, including Mr. Khurshid, to appear before the trial court concerned on December 16 for further proceedings.

The police said that the DPS Society had alleged that on March 30, 2015, that Mr. Khurshid, along with Ms. Nayak, had trespassed into the office of the society and the latter had forcibly occupied the office of the Chairman. Following the incident, an FIR was also lodged in the matter.