Cong. hits out at govts. over fuel price hike

NEW DELHI

23 June 2020 23:23 IST

DPCC chief says Kejriwal govt. adding insult to injury for the common man

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre and the AAP government in Delhi for the steep hike in petrol and diesel prices over the last 17 days.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said, “When crude oil prices are among the lowest in the world, instead of passing on the benefits to consumers in these difficult times, the government is making money at the cost of the citizens.”

He added that the Kejriwal government also increased VAT on petrol and diesel, “which is like adding insult to injury for the people”. “Compared to 2014, VAT on petrol and diesel has increased from about 15% to over 30%. This has led to the common citizen paying about the same price, approximately ₹80, when crude prices are at an all-time low in the world,” Mr. Kumar said.

The party added that the V.K. Paul Committee report that was submitted to the Home Ministry on Sunday had validated Congress suggestions that there was a need to increase testing and tracing; and institutional isolation for those with smaller than two BHK residential premises.

Mr. Kumar alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written a letter to the Lt. Governor on Tuesday saying that it was not feasible to call every patient to the quarantine centre and it proves that he is accepting his failures to provide ambulances to transport infected patients. It is because the Delhi government is unable to provide transport for patients that it wants home quarantine to continue, he added.