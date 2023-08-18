Cong. has to talk to its leaders, AAP has no problem with INDIA: Gopal Rai

August 18, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

A day after his party reacted sharply to Congress leader Alka Lamba’s comments about going it solo in the national capital in 2024 and questioned the point of having an Opposition INDIA alliance, AAP Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai told The Hindu that Congress will have to talk to its own leaders about following decisions taken by its top leadership. He also said AAP doesn’t have any problem with the Opposition alliance, which has the Congress as well.

Mr. Rai took note of the Congress’s clarification that Ms. Lamba’s statement about her party contesting all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi was not the party’s official stand.

“All leaders should be patient. These types of statements create confusion on the unity... If Congress is getting into an alliance, then Congress will have to solve its own problems. The same holds true for us, but AAP doesn’t have any problems [with the alliance],” he said. “There is a need for talk within the Congress. If the Congress national president is saying something or AAP’s national convener is saying something, everyone will have to follow it.”

The AAP leader said his party has not had any discussions with Delhi Congress leaders such as Ajay Maken and Anil Chaudhary after the formation of the INDIA alliance INDIA, saying there is no pressing need for it at the moment. “After the picture becomes clear at the national level, based on that the discussion with them will happen. Now a national team has been made for the INDIA alliance and later a State team will be formed.”

Expressing faith in the new 26-party Opposition grouping, Mr. Rai said the key is to work patiently and not make too many statements at this point. “The state of the country, the way democracy is being attacked, and the level of unemployment, we have to focus on defeating the BJP,” he said.

