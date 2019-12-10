Cong. demands resignation of Power Minister

The Delhi Congress on Monday alleged that the fire incident took place due to the “irresponsible governance” of the Delhi government and the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.
The party demanded resignation Power Minister Satyendar Jain, alleging poor electrical infrastructure in the area. It also said the power companies should also be held responsible. “In the name of strengthening 650 km of the power network, the discoms claimed to have spent ₹825 crore in 2018-19. A probe should be conducted into it because, in Anaj Mandi, electric wires are hanging dangerously, which can invite accidents any time,” said Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra.
