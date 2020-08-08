Cong. demands release of salaries

New Delhi

The Delhi Congress on Friday demanded that salaries of sanitation workers, ad-hoc employees, gardeners, marshals, nurses and doctors — who have been working during the pandemic — be paid immediately as their wages have been pending for the past few months.

The party workers marched towards Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding that the government release funds immediately to pay the salaries.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said the government needs to clear the pending salaries of the Corona Warriors of the civic bodies and government, who have been on the forefront in fighting the pandemic.

“Their wages have been held up as the Delhi government has not released funds for the same. This is not the time to play petty politics and the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP need to join hands to clear the pending salaries of the employees of the civic bodies and the Delhi Government,” Mr. Kumar alleged.

He added that over 20 sanitation workers of the civic bodies have lost their lives to the Corona virus while on duty and demanded that the government should give jobs to the next of kin and be paid compensation.