Delhi

Cong. demands Health Minister’s resignation

Delhi Congress on Tuesday called for the resignation of Health Minister Satyender Jain for “failing to address the Covid spread and spike in deaths” in the city.

‘Zero fight’

The party alleged that the Delhi government had put up “zero fight” against the virus.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar claimed that his party for the past three months has been saying that unless testing is ramped up to one lakh per day, primarily RT-PCR, it would be difficult for the government to make a correct assessment of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, and that is what has happened.

