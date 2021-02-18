Cong. councillor from Malka Ganj joins AAP

‘Guddi Devi will continue as councillor’

Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that a sitting Congress councillor from Malka Ganj, Guddi Devi Jatav, has joined the party.

The by-election to five seats of the corporations is to be held on February 28.

AAP leader and party in-charge for municipal corporations, Durgesh Pathak said: “Ms. Jatav has joined the Aam Aadmi Party. She is a sitting Congress councillor and will continue as councillor. I have been witnessing Ms. Jatav’s point of views at the house of municipal corporation. I am very confident that by her induction to the party, the Timarpur Aam Aadmi Party organisation will become stronger. We all will work together and remove the BJP from the municipal corporations.”

AAP senior leader and MLA Dilip Pandey said that during the last few days various people have been joining AAP and the party is expanding significantly.

Ms. Jatav said: “I am very happy to join AAP. I also want to thank Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I will work shoulder-to-shoulder with AAP volunteers.”