Cong. confident of win in all 5 municipal wards

The Delhi Congress on Friday said judging from the response it has been getting from public meetings and padayatras, it is confident of winning all five municipal corporation wards.

AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress Shakti Sinh Gohil alleged that Delhiites feel betrayed and let down by the BJP and AAP as they had hoped that these parties will create miracles but got only disappointment.

“People have now realised that it was a very big mistake to re-elect the BJP to the civic bodies and AAP to the Delhi government. The Congress candidates for the five wards are experienced workers, who have done grassroots-level work in their wards and are familiar with the local problems unlike BJP and AAP leaders, who swindled development funds to line their pockets.” Mr. Gohil said.

‘Same sides of a coin’

He added that in the past few years, BJP and AAP only accused each other of fund misuse, stalled developments and corruption. He said both the parties are the two sides of the same coin.