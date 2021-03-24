Cong. claims new excise policy will ruin families

Lamba seeks stance of women MLAs

The Delhi Congress continued its criticism of the new excise policy of the Kejriwal government with former MLA and Congress leader Alka Lamba saying that the policy intended to boost the revenue collection by an additional ₹2,000 crore. She said it will not only ruin the lives of the youth but also many families as well.

Ms. Lamba said it was ironic and shocking that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the new excise policy to lower the minimum drinking age from 25 to 21, knowing that at this age, most youngsters would be pursuing their education and are dependent on their families.

‘Under mafia pressure’

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Lamba asked the eight women AAP MLAs whether they support the policy as the ill-effects would be felt by women. “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that each of the 272 municipal corporation wards would be given three liquor vends under pressure from the liquor mafia. Currently, 80 wards are without any liquor shops,” Ms. Lamba said. She further alleged that the Sheila Dikshit-headed Congress government did not open liquor vends in these 80 wards as the local residents, particularly women, had objected.

The Delhi Congress said that it will hold a demonstration on March 24 outside the residence of the Chief Minister to protest the new excise policy.