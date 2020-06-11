Delhi

Cong. blames AAP and BJP for crisis

‘Instead of handling the crisis, both parties indulge in blame game’

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP in Delhi of engaging in ‘political blame game and bickering’, the Congress on Thursday said it has led to worsening of the COVID-19 situation and the residents are paying a price for ‘misgovernance’ .

Addressing a joint online press conference with Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary and Delhi Congress spokesperson Aman Panwar, Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi said that his party has requested the National Human Rights Commission to direct the Delhi government to ensure COVID-19-hit areas be kept in containment with ‘realistic, scientific and efficacious definitions and demarcation’.

“We hope and trust, but sadly do not expect, that AAP and the BJP, rather than indulging in optics, advertisements and diversionary tactics, will take our constructive ideas into account for the betterment of the lives of the people of Delhi,” Mr. Singhvi said.

“Arvind Kejriwal was elected by the people of Delhi with a big majority as a hero, but the way he has handled the COVID-19 crisis, he has proved to be a ‘zero’ on all fronts,” Mr. Chaudhary said.

