Cong., BJP criticise AAP govt. after SC remarks

NEW DELHI

13 June 2020 01:13 IST

Both parties say government should increase testing and release correct figures

Delhi Congress on Friday welcomed the observation of the Supreme Court that questioned why COVID-19 testing has come down in the Capital as it was the duty of the State to conduct testing so that more people are aware of their health status.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said: “The Supreme Court has shown a mirror at the Kejriwal government, which has been taking retrograde steps regarding the testing of COVID-19 patients. Instead of expanding the testing base in the Capital, the Delhi government has been shrinking the test facilities.”

Mr. Kumar wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding that virus tests be made the right of every citizen in Delhi, and that it should be done free of cost.

BJP hits out

The BJP also launched a full-scale attack on the Delhi government. Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta said he had from time to time “demanded” that the Delhi government increase testing, present correct figures, increase the number of beds, correct its app and take preventive measures on time, but the government was “quite busy in politics and rhetoric.”

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accusing the Delhi government of “completely failing to deal with the Corona pandemic” demanded that the Centre “immediately intervene to save Delhi” as the pandemic had taken “a formidable form.”