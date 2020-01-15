Cong. attacks govt.’s education model

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday claimed that 46% of the AAP government’s education budget remained unspent “even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been claiming that his government’s education model was the best”.

Releasing a ‘Post-mortem Report’ on the AAP government’s education model, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that instead of improving education standards, the government helped contractors by whitewashing classrooms made during the Congress regime “to make it look like new ones”.

Former Education Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely said that when the Congress came to power, the budget for education was ₹866 crore. This was raised to ₹5,912 crore when the Congress demitted power. “In the last five years, the education budget went up to ₹26,577 crore but only ₹12,243.06 crore has been spent,” he said.

The leaders claimed that over 1,32,000 children have left government schools in the past four years. “Illiteracy rate in Delhi has increased from 1.7% to 3.4%, which also clearly proves the declining standard of education in the Capital. A total of 10,591 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers and Post Graduate Teachers have not been filled — which is 65% of the total strength,” they added.

Mr. Lovely said there should be a probe into the failure of the education model, instead of being celebrated as AAP was doing in its poll campaign.