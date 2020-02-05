Cong. attacks BJP, AAP over unemployment

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to divide the country by spreading hatred and violence instead of trying to solve the problem of unemployment.

“The world is looking towards India to set up manufacturing hubs that will create jobs. Major countries want an alternative to China so that there is healthy competition, but Mr. Modi and Mr. Kejriwal are only interested in divisive politics and not concerned about the future of the youth,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi said the educated youth are told that there are no jobs for them.

Mr. Gandhi on Tuesday addressed rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar.

In Sangam Vihar, he was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Mr. Gandhi accused the BJP of indulging in violence in the name of religion. The people who are trying to divide the country on religious lines are the ones whose patriotism needed to be questioned, he added.

The Congress leader also hit out at the Modi government for favouring 15 large business houses instead of addressing the economic slowdown. “The BJP and AAP are spreading lies...Congress is the only party that has fulfilled its promises,” he said while asking people “to cleanse hatred and violence from their heart” before going to vote.

‘Spending crores on ads’

Ms. Vadra in her address slammed AAP and BJP governments for spending money on publicity.

“Mr. Modi invests ₹5,200 crore in publicity, Mr. Kejriwal has spent ₹611 crore on the same for the Delhi polls. What is the need for publicity if work is doing the talking for them,” she said, adding that Mr. Kejriwal was taking credit for the work that former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had done.

Ms. Vadra also attacked the BJP government for failing to address unemployment.