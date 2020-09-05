Cong. attacks AAP, BJP over resettling of slum residents

NEW DELHI

05 September 2020 00:08 IST

The Delhi Congress on Friday said that the Supreme Court judgment to clear the railway tracks of all JJ clusters will render over 10 lakh poor people homeless at a time when they are under great stress and strain due to the pandemic.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar hit out at the Delhi government as well as the BJP-ruled civic bodies for not resettling the residents despite promising to do so. Mr. Kumar said that the Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court as it was a question of the lives of lakhs of poor, who play a very important role in the progress and prosperity of the Capital.

“Out of around 64,184 flats, construction of, which was started by the Congress government headed by Sheila Dikshit, for the resettlement of these JJ colony residents, only 1,931 have been allotted. The remaining houses have been lying vacant, but the Kejriwal government has not bothered to allot these flats to the residents of the JJ clusters,” Mr. Kumar alleged.

He added that the Congress government had in 2010 set up the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board with a clear mandate to provide safe housing to the residents of JJ clusters, but the successive governments treated JJ clusters as mere vote banks.