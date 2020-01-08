Cong. asks whether Tiwari decided poll date; ECI refutes allegation

Over two weeks before the Election Commission of India on Monday announced that the Delhi Assembly elections would be held on February 8, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari told a television channel on December 18 that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party’s fate would be known on February 8. After the Congress on Monday questioned whether Mr. Tiwari decided the election date, the ECI on Tuesday termed the allegation incorrect.

Sharing a video clip of Mr. Tiwari speaking at the News 18 Chaupal event, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet on Monday night: “The nation knows CBI, ED, DRI, CBDT and Income Tax are permanent allies of Modi-Shah duo! Has ECI joined the bandwagon with Manoj Tiwari? Delhi wants to know – Delhi polling dates were decided by ECI or in advance by Manoj Tiwari? Tiwari decides, ECI stamps?.”

Video clip

In the video, Mr. Tiwari responds to a question about Mr. Kejriwal by saying: “Whether or not he is dabang [fearless], we will find out on February 8.” Asked by the anchor how he knew the date when elections had not been announced, Mr. Tiwari said the 2015 Assembly elections were on February 7. “If not February 8, it will happen on February 14,” he said.

When asked whether any complaint had been received in the matter and for comment on Mr. Surjewala’s allegation, an ECI spokesperson said: “No complaint received by ECI. Such averments are factually incorrect.”

Tiwari’s response

On his part, Mr. Tiwari rejected the allegation.

“This is an attempt to spread misconception among the people. What I said was that the result would be out on February 8 – but I have clearly been proved wrong since the results will be out on February 11. What was said was based on the dates of the previous elections. Everyone has a right to speculate,” said Mr. Tiwari.