Cong. asks govt. to give unemployment allowance

‘Rising crime graph in city directly connected to unemployment’

The Delhi Congress on Monday demanded that the Delhi government immediately constitute a Minimum Employment Guarantee Scheme for the urban poor, on the lines of MNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) and give unemployment allowance to the educated and other category of youth.

The party said that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a situation where a large number of youth are unemployed and with the number of cases continuing to rise, the scenario seems bleak in the near future.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar alleged that the rising crime graph in Delhi was directly connected to severe unemployment among the educated and other category of youth in the Capital.

He added that the youth, in the absence of any meaningful employment, were taking to crime.

“The Congress governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have fulfilled their promises of giving financial support to people who were affected due to the pandemic, which can be emulated by the Delhi government,” Mr. Kumar said.