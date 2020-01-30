Cong. asks EC to note Modi’s NCC rally speech

The Congress on Wednesday questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission (EC) as it asked the poll panel to take note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech while addressing the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan told reporters at a press conference that Mr. Modi violated the poll code by giving a political speech at a government function.

“I deplore the Prime Minister’s speech at the NCC rally. I request the EC to take it seriously. Just because he is the Prime Minister, he cannot violate the rules. He cannot violate the guidelines set by the EC,” Mr. Chavan said.

“We have got serious questions about the impartiality of the Election Commission,” he added.

Talking about the two BJP leaders, who have been removed by the Election Commission from the list of star campaigners, he said, “Whatever the BJP does, it is for the poll panel to take it up with the BJP leadership. We would only like to raise the issue of the Prime Minister’s speech at the NCC rally.”

Addressing the Annual Prime Minister’s National Cadet Corps Rally, 2020 on Tuesday, Mr. Modi had said his government brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to correct “historical injustices” and recalled the Nehru-Liaquat pact to assert that the law fulfils India’s “old promise” to religious minorities in neighbouring countries. Criticising Pakistan for continuing to wage proxy wars against India, he said “Our armed forces won’t need more than 10-12 days to defeat them.” Mr. Modi had also said the Jammu and Kashmir problem had been persistent since Independence with some families and political parties keeping issues in the region alive.