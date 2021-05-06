Cong. appeals to CM to set up oxygen bank

NEW DELHI

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to set up an oxygen bank so that empty oxygen cylinders can be collected from the public and be filled and rushed to people in need.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that despite Delhi getting ample share of oxygen quota, many hospitals and COVID care centers are running out of oxygen supply as the Delhi government has failed to ensure proper and efficient distribution of oxygen tankers and cylinders.

“According to Delhi government data, over 50,000 people are in home isolation, though sources admit that this number is far higher. While rich patients can afford to pay inflated hospital bills, the poor and the marginalised have been left to the mercy of the people,” Mr. Kumar said.

He questioned as to why the government was not using its much-touted Mohalla Clinics during the pandemic and asked what the use of having such clinics was if they could not be put to use at a critical time like this.