Cong. alleges corruption in civic bodies

The Delhi Congress on Sunday alleged that there was widespread corruption in the three BJP-ruled civic bodies. Party’s State unit chief Subhash Chopra released a “corruption report” and said “no citizen in Delhi dares to go to civic body offices as no work can be done without bribing the officials”.

“The extent of corruption in the civic bodies is evident from the fact that the CAG report has not yet been tabled in the three Houses. Due to sealing, livelihood of lakhs of people was ruined. The municipal bodies have been collecting crores of rupees from people in the name of putting an end to sealing,” Mr. Chopra said.

The party said that out of 1,472 alleged corruption cases, internal audit has been conducted only in 77 in which corruption of ₹33 lakh was detected. “Had internal audit been done in all cases, corruption to the tune of ₹2,000 crore would have been unearthed,” Mr. Chopra said.