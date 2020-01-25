Cong. accuses CM of not standing up against CAA

The Delhi Congress on Friday alleged that the BJP and AAP were indulging in shadow boxing on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to fool the people. It said the silence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue proves his complicity with the BJP in the matter.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said a large number of women have been sitting on dharna at Shaheen Bagh without any break in the cold for the past one month to protest against the CAA and for the protection of the Constitution but Mr. Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia never bothered to support their agitation or speak up for them.

‘Crocodile tears for votes’

“Mr. Kejriwal is now shedding crocodile tears for the Shaheen Bagh agitators for votes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections,” Mr. Chopra alleged.

He said the Chief Ministers in the Congress-ruled States have made it clear that they will not abide by the CAA in their States and the Kerala Assembly, headed by a Communist government, has even passed a resolution against the implementation of the Act.

He further alleged that Mr. Kejriwal, who sits on dharnas for small matters, has not spoken up against the CAA.