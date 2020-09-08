Cong., AAP govts. used JJ residents as vote bank: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday accused the successive Congress and AAP governments of having used the people residing in the slums here “only as a vote bank” during their tenures.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged the Congress had in 2008 initiated the Rajiv Ratna Awas Yojana under which 60,000 houses were to be given to slum-dwellers but were not.
As many as 52,000 of these had been constructed but lying vacant and should be allotted to residents of slums, which will be cleared from Railways’ land, he said.
“As many as 2,77,518 applications were submitted by the people living in slums and they also paid a fee of ₹100 for each application but the Congress did not fulfill its promise of allotment of the houses,” Mr. Gupta said. “In the past 6 years, the Delhi government had not taken any step in this direction,” he alleged.
