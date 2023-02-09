Confusion prevails over tenure of MCD House

February 09, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

As the political tussle over the delay in mayoral polls continues, confusion prevails over the duration of the House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with senior MCD officials saying it is yet to begin.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, the tenure of the House shall continue for five years from the date of the first meeting, and no longer.

The first meeting of the newly elected House has been adjourned thrice in one month — January 6, January 24 and February 6 — due to ruckus. The Mayor and the Deputy Mayor of MCD are supposed to be elected at the very first House meeting after the elections. AAP, with 134 councillors, enjoys a majority in the 250-member House, where it has been hoping to get its own Mayor.

However, senior officials said the duration will commence from the day the Mayor is elected, adding that the first meeting is yet to be completed since it was adjourned without conducting the internal election.

“If the duration of the Corporation had begun, the special officer’s role would have come to an end,” said an MCD official. The DMC (Amendment) Act, 2022, notes that the special officer’s role will be in place until the day on which the first meeting of the newly elected House is held.

However, some MCD officials disagreed with the interpretation and said the duration of the House will be considered from the day the councillors completed the oath-taking process – on January 24.

The principal Act also notes that the meaning of a “year” is one that commences from April 1.

“This means that if a Mayor is elected before April 1, she will be in office for less than a year since the Mayor’s election is held on an annual basis, and the next election will follow. Furthermore, that period (till March 31) will be counted as one calendar year since the next year will begin from April 1,” said the senior MCD official.

Another official said, “Until all internal elections are completed, one cannot say the first meeting of the House was held. Instead, it currently remains incomplete due to the pending exercises.”

When contacted for a response, MCD’s director for press and information, Amit Kumar, said that the tenure of the Corporation has not commenced, while refusing to comment further.