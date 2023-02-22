Confusion prevails over bike taxi services after government’s order

February 22, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

Confusion prevailed on Tuesday over the Delhi government’s notice against the operations of bike taxis in the city, with various aggregator platforms stating that the companies had not received any official communication from the authorities.

Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), a body of several digital and app-based companies, on Tuesday requested the government to provide clarity on the matter and engage with all stakeholders before taking a coercive decision.

The Transport Department of the Delhi Government issued a public notice on Sunday stating that two-wheelers with private registration numbers being used for commercial purposes violated the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The Delhi government notice could affect the operations of ride-hailing aggregators such as Uber, Ola and Rapido, and apps like Swiggy and Zomato, which depend on two-wheelers to deliver food in the city.

A senior communications official with Uber said the company was yet to receive an “official word” from the government. “The whole issue needs more clarity,” said the official. An Ola public relations officer said, “There is no ban on bike taxis, but we are in touch with our bike riders to help them in case of confusion.”

Bhuvan Chand, who started riding bike taxis about a year ago, believes the Delhi government’s notice on bike taxis is “fake news”. Madhu Kumar Yadav, a bike taxi rider for five years, said he was not aware of any such notice.

However, Transport Secretary Ashish Kundra said using private vehicles as taxis was “impermissible”. “To run a taxi, you need a permit from the government. These bikes have not sought any such permission. We don’t have any record of them,” Mr. Kundra said.

He also said that all the Transport Department’s decisions will be communicated to the ride-hailing aggregators soon.

