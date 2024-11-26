 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Conference on syncretic traditions held

At the conference, historians explain how Muslim and Hindu architecture cannot be separated from each other

Published - November 26, 2024 12:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Annapurna Garimella speaking at a conference on ‘Syncretic Traditions in the Subcontinent over the Ages’ in Delhi on Monday.

Dr. Annapurna Garimella speaking at a conference on 'Syncretic Traditions in the Subcontinent over the Ages' in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Dara Shikoh Centre for the Arts on Monday organised a conference on ‘Syncretic Traditions in the Subcontinent over the Ages’ where historians, including Ira Mukhoty, Annapurna Garimella, and Hakim Sameer Hamdani, explained how “Muslim” and “Hindu” architecture cannot be separated from each other.

In the second panel moderated by historian Swapna Liddle, Dr. Garimella pointed out that multiple temples across Gujarat were structures of worship of Muslims which were taken over during the Gujarat riots. “You will find multiple small temples along the roads of Gujarat that have an additional Hindu god figure built on the frame of a tomb that was accessed by Muslims to offer prayer,” said Ms. Garimella.

Mr. Hamdani, who is also a conservation architect, pointed out how Kashmiri architecture has been influenced by temples such as Mrikula Devi in Himachal Pradesh.

“Panderathan Temple, a 10th Century temple’s ceiling has the same kind of carvings as Himachal’s 7th Century Mrikula Devi temple. This shows how traders and travellers while traversing terrains have been carriers of culture creating syncretic traditions,” he added.

Ms. Mukhoty highlighted how Akbar’s Rajput wife Harkha Devi influenced several traditions in the Mughal emperor’s court.

