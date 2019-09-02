Conference on democratic rights curtailed

The second day of a two-day ‘National Convention in Defence of Democratic Rights’ being held at the Malaviya Smriti Bhawan on Sunday was interrupted when the Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya Trust cancelled the permission granted for the event.

The Trust said that the organisers of the seminar did not disclose the “ideology and ethos” of the event when they had booked the hall.

In a letter to the organisers, the members of the trust wrote “Our executive members and general members who gathered on Sunday said that the premises should not be available for an organisation that is against our ideology, ethos and national interest.” It added that the seminar be terminated immediately.

‘Slogans raised’

The organisers said that they held their session successfully and concluded without holding their plenary session as some protesters had gathered outside the venue. “A meeting of leading human rights defenders of India, held in Delhi, had to be curtailed after permission was cancelled under pressure from the government with thugs raising slogans outside the venue,” said Kavita Krishnan, secretary, AIPWA, who was one of the coordinators of the conference.

The seminar included discussion on ‘challenges to democratic rights’ and ‘abuse and misuse of the law, amendments to the UAPA and other draconian laws’ and the criminalisation of dissent and right to freedom of association’.

Discussions on the NRC and the abrogation of Article 370 were also held on the first day. The second day’s discussions revolved around national security, dalit, adivasi and minority rights.