Confer highest civilian award on Siddiqui: Cong.

Danish Siddiqui.

NEW DELHI

24 July 2021 00:56 IST

Party demands ₹1 crore aid to his kin

The Delhi Congress on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to confer the highest civilian award of the Delhi government on photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while on assignment in Afghanistan. He also demanded that an honorarium of ₹1 crore be paid to his family.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that Mr. Siddiqui as a photographer with Reuters had captured mass cremation of bodies of COVID victims in Delhi that had attracted international attention and had called the bluff of both the Central and State governments about the number of actual COVID fatalities during the second wave of the pandemic.

“Siddiqui leaves behind his parents, two siblings, his wife and two children. A financial reward to his family will be a befitting tribute to this brave man, who had earned name and fame not only for himself and Delhi but also for the country,” Mr. Kumar said.

