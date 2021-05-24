Conducting CBSE Class XII board exams would be a big mistake: Sisodia

NEW DELHI

24 May 2021 00:42 IST

Govt. tells Centre to cancel exams at national-level meeting

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said conducting CBSE Class XII examinations would be a big mistake on behalf of the Centre as it would render children and teachers even more vulnerable to COVID-19 at a time when there are 2.5 lakh new cases in our country being reported daily.

He said at the national-level meeting hosted by Education Ministry on conducting Class XII board exams, the Delhi government had suggested that the Centre completely cancel the exams if vaccination students before it is not possible.

It also suggested the ‘no-exam policy’ for students, awarding grades on the basis of their unit tests, pre-board exams, practical exams, similar to Class X grade’s promotional policy. The government said students should also be given a choice to re-take exams for improvement, in case they are not satisfied with their results.

“In such a time of crisis, the Centre should speak with Pfizer, as it has already developed vaccines for 12+ children, and acquire these vaccines for the 1.4 crore students who are currently studying in Class 12. Only after vaccinating all students should the Centre think about conducting any kind of examination,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that 95% of these students, who are scheduled to appear for the board examination, are approximately 17.5 years old and the Central government should ask experts if they can be included in the above 18 years category.

“The consensus of the entire education community is that conducting exams is important but not by putting our students and teachers at risk...,” Mr. Sisodia said.