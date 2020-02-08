Conduct study on brick kilns, NGT tells CPCB

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the CPCB to conduct a carrying capacity study of brick kilns in the National Capital Region to assess its impact on the ambient air quality.
A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel while directing similar studies for other regions as well observed that brick kilns can be permitted only after assessing the carrying capacity, the number of brick kilns that can be permitted in any area without risk of degrading the environment.
