Conduct inspections, Atishi tells DJB CEO over poor drainage

December 14, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

Water Minister Atishi on Wednesday ordered the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO and junior engineers to inspect the city’s sewage system at least twice a week, saying the sight of overflowing drains is “not only dismal but inhuman”.

The order comes a day after the Minister pulled up Jal Board officials over the poor condition of the city’s drainage system.

Ms. Atishi told DJB Chief Executive Officer A. Anbarasu and the board’s members to conduct at least two weekly inspections and chief engineers to conduct field checks thrice a week. She also directed junior engineers, additional engineers, additional chief engineers, and superintending engineers to do daily ground visits.

“During my visit, I found dirty water from the sewer[s] overflowing onto the roads. In most cases, people living in the vicinity informed me that they have been facing these issues for several months now. In some cases, the residents informed that the problem of [sewage] overflow has been so persistent that they have been forced to step on bricks to get out of their houses. The negligence of some DJB officers has created unhygienic conditions for people living in these areas. This is totally unacceptable,” the Minister stated in a letter to the CEO.

“Reports of these visits must be submitted to the office of the CEO and the Chairperson [the Chief Minister] every Monday,” it added.

‘Contractors not paid’

Meanwhile, DJB Vice-Chairperson Somnath Bharti told The Hindu that a majority of the board’s contractors have stopped work due to the Delhi Finance Department not paying their dues.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that funds are not being released to the DJB by the Finance Department, which has led to sewage overflowing in many places and may also cause a drinking water crisis.

“Problems of sewers overflowing and contamination of drinking water are happening as contractors have stopped their work,” Mr. Bharti said. He added that contractors whose works cost ₹5 crore and above have been compensated, but the other 95% still have not been paid.