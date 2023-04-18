Conduct fresh probe into violence at Jahangirpuri: PUDR

April 18, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi-based civil rights organisation People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR), in a statement on Monday, demanded the quashing of the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in last year’s Jahangirpuri violence. It also pressed for a renewed investigation into the incident monitored by a sitting High Court judge.

Last April, violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri. Eight police personnel and a local resident were injured in the clashes that witnessed stone-pelting and vandalism. The civil rights body also published the findings of its investigation into the communal flare-up in a report titled ‘Probing the Jahangirpuri Communal Incident, Delhi, 2022: Context, Aftermath, Police Investigation and Findings’.

It stated that “questions can be raised about the kind of evidence the police have apparently relied on to justify their version of events”. PUDR also demanded action against those who organised the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area without permission last year.

