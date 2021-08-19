Conditions favourable for monsoon revival: IMD

Cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain likely today

The India Meteorological Department has said that atmospheric conditions are favourable for the revival of monsoon in northwest India, which will bring relief to the Capital where temperatures have been 4-5 degrees above normal for the past few days.

The IMD said increased rainfall activity will start with scattered to fairly widespread showers with isolated heavy rain likely over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh on August 20-21.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 38°C, four degrees above normal. The minimum was 27.4°C, one degree above normal.

Thursday’s forecast shows generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain/thundershower towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively. Delhi has recorded 63.2 mm of rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm so far in August as the monsoon had entered a “break” phase.

The moderate to heavy showers are expected to fill this deficit by the end of the month. Normally, the Capital gauges 247.7 mm rainfall in August. In July, 507.1 mm rainfall was recorded which is the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second highest-ever.