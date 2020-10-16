Concessionaire of waste management project accused of violating agreement clause

‘It has entered pact with third party for door-to-door waste collection’

Ecogreen Energy Gurgaon Faridabad Private Limited, the concessionaire for implementation of Integrated Solid Waste Management project in the two cities, has been accused of entering into an agreement with a third company for door-to-door collection of waste in contravention of the concession agreement with the Haryana government.

Holding a press conference at Shama Tourist Complex here on Thursday, Panipat-based RTI activist P.P. Kapoor distributed copies of the agreement between the Ecogreen Energy and India Green to claim that the former had violated ‘No Partnership’ clause of the concession agreement. The two firms have signed the agreement for a period of one year from March 1 for wards no. 1,2,3,4,5,6 and 9 of Zone-II.

‘Clause 19.9: No Partnership’ of the concession agreement says that “nothing contained in this agreement shall be construed or interpreted to create an association, joint venture or partnership between the parties”.

Mr. Kapoor also claimed that the husband of the head of the Project Monitoring Unit, responsible for the enforcement of the concession agreement, was employed on a senior position in Ecogreen Energy in a direct “conflict of interest”.

No response from CEO

Ecogreen Deputy CEO Sanjay Singh and the PMU head Sonia did not respond to calls and messages.

Mr. Kapoor said the reply to his RTI application had revealed that Municipal Corporation Faridabad had imposed a fine of ₹1.57 crore and the Municipal Corporation Gurugram had imposed penalties in 400 instances on the concessionaire following complaints received on social media and monitoring by the municipal corporation staffers.

He claimed the MCG did not reveal the amount of fine imposed on the company and an appeal was pending in this connection.

The MCG has the right to cancel the concession agreement in case aggregated liquidated damages levied by it on the company on account of non-performance exceed ₹7 lakh for a quarter. Haryana State Pollution Control Board also imposed a fine of ₹25 lakh on Ecogreen last year.

Mr. Kapoor said the two municipal corporations had together paid ₹126 crore to the concessionaire over the past 30 months to transport 18 lakh ton waste to Bandhwari.