Computer, Internet, phone a must for Jamia online exam

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have raised objections to rules regarding conduct of “proctored online examinations” — starting from December 21 — for undergraduate and postgraduate students, calling it discriminatory.

The guidelines for the conduct of the exams, released by the Controller of Examinations, said that students have to use the latest version of Firefox browser, a Windows laptop/PC with a stable Internet connection and a web camera, among other requirements like a smartphone.

Students said that universities conducting online classes had widened the digital divide and online exams were making a mockery of the very idea of public-funded education.

“These are a bizarre set of guidelines that are shocking and outrageous. If followed, a majority of Jamia students will not be able to appear for their semester exams,” said the All India Students’ Association (AISA).

Many of the mandatory requirements like laptop/PC, smartphone, and a stable Internet connection are luxuries many students cannot afford, it added.

The rules also state that students must appear for their exams while sitting in their personal room and that any person not found in the room during the exam might lead to cancellation. “At Jamia, many students come from underprivileged and socially deprived sections who can afford quality education at affordable fees. It is impossible for every Jamia student to afford these ‘mandatory requirements’ of laptop, high-speed Internet, personal room and smartphone,” the AISA said.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) said the guidelines are not feasible for a majority of the students. “Approximately 50% of the students belong to the SC, ST and OBC category. The underprivileged section does not have a laptop or computer or smartphone,” it said.

There are a lot of places in India where the Centre itself admits there is only 2G connection. How are students in such areas expected to appear for the exams?, the NSUI asked.

The authorities need to revisit the guidelines and come up with practical rules that cater to all student, the NSUI said, adding that many students have requested that they be marked on the basis of their assignments.