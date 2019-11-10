Complex above metro station: expert opinion sought on DMRC’s stand

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Delhi to furnish an expert opinion on the contentions made by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) pertaining to the construction of a commercial complex above Bhikaji Cama Place metro station.

Taking note of the allegations made in the plea which termed the construction “illegal” and in violation of the Master Plan for Delhi 2021, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the PCCF to provide an “expert opinion” by January 27.

“In view of the allegation that the area was an open land and the open area was to be redeveloped after completion of the construction by the DMRC, any permission for land use has to be based on an expert study whether open area was required to be preserved as per master plan or in the interest of environment,” the Bench observed.

The observations came after the DMRC submitted before the green panel that there was a proposal to construct four floors above the ground floor of the metro station.

“The land allotted is subject to land-use change for which an application has been moved to the Delhi Development Authority,” the DMRC informed the Bench.

‘Violation of norms’

The NGT was hearing a plea which claimed that the proposal to construct the commercial complex in the said land parcel was in violation of environmental norms and MPD-2021 under which the area was designated as a park.

The Bench has also directed the PCCF to provide a status report on the over 12,000 trees planted with the amount deposited to the State government by the DMRC.