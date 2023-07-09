Completion of Delhi-Panipat corridor allows commuters to breathe easy

July 09, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

Commuters and motorists are heaving a sigh of relief as the completion of the Delhi-Panipat corridor, they say, has not just bridged the physical distance between the capital city and the satellite towns, but also improved their quality of life.

On June 20, as many as 11 flyovers in Sonipat on the eight-lane National Highway 44 from Delhi to Panipat were inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The flyovers are part of the 24-km Delhi-Panipat corridor that has been built to improve connectivity between the two cities and economic nodes of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Awaiting a bus near Murthal Chowk, Delhi resident Govind Gupta, 52, tells The Hindu that the corridor has helped him spend more time with his teenage son. Mr. Gupta, a single father, commutes to the industrial belt of Sonipat for work every day.

He says it now takes him about an hour instead of two and a half hours to commute. “I have to manage many chores alongside my full-time job. With the commute time decreasing, I have more headspace to engage with my only son.”

The corridor has also come as a boon for students of education institutes dotting the margins of the Delhi-Panipat corridor. Ananya Navarek, 22, a student of Jindal University, says the corridor is a relief from the poorly lit town roads that shared-cab drivers take to avoid traffic congestion. “Now, the commute between our homes in Delhi and universities in Sonipat will be much more safer,” says the Jangpura resident.

Increase in earnings

For the working class, the corridor promises to increase their earnings.

Bisi Jaat, a cab driver who shuttles between Delhi and Panipat, says: “Earlier, when it took two and a half hours to shuttle between Panipat and Jahangirpuri metro station in Delhi, I used to make three such trips, with eight passengers per trip, charging them ₹ 100 per head. I can now make more such trips.”

Nimit Khungar, a Panipat-based businessman, says the corridor might change the real estate market as well. “The corridor could possibly encourage people to buy apartments in these satellite towns at 25% lower price than in Delhi,” says the 33-year-old.

It will also impact the rental market. “Students coming from Panipat and Sonipat studying in Delhi University can now live here and not rent places near the college. Similarly, many students and professionals can now rent apartments here and study and work in Delhi, saving a lot of money,” adds Mr. Khungar.