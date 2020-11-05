Complaints pour in from students after discrepancies in DU OBE results

NEW DELHI

Complaints pertaining to results of open book examinations held by DU continued to pour in on Wednesday, with several students claiming that they had been either marked absent or had been failed despite appearing for the examinations.

The open book examinations were conducted by the varsity for students, who were in their final year, in August owing to the pandemic. Students have also expressed anguish and concerns over the uncertainty of post-graduation admissions due to the error in the results declared.

A. Sowgandhika, a final-year student of Lady Shri Ram College, said: “Out of the four papers that I appeared for, I have been marked absent in two, failed in one and only the last one has been graded correctly. I had mailed by answer scripts to DU and have acknowledgement slips for the same. It is impossible that I have failed in one paper as I am confident that I answered correctly.”

Similar issues in past

The Economics (Honours) student further said, “There were similar issues last semester as well, but while the “absent” was rectified the “zeros or fails” were not. We had to spend ₹1,000 to send the paper for revaluation. However, when the revaluation results got declared in April our names did not feature. So we still do not know what happened to that.”

“In such a situation which university will grant me admission for post-graduation? No one will believe that the error actually happened on DU’s end,” she said.

D.S. Rawat, Dean of Examinations in DU, however said that less than 2% of the 27,000 results declared were affected by such errors. “This is not the first time that students have been marked absent erroneously. Additionally, this time, several students either forgot to mention their roll number or did not write the title properly. Students facing such issues have been asked to contact the nodal officers and the exam department is trying to resolve the issue within three-four days,” said Mr. Rawat.