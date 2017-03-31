Complaint filed in fake UGC notice to JNU

The Delhi Police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against unknown persons in connection with a fake UGC notice to JNU claiming that the commission was planning the closure of the social exclusion and inclusive policy (CSDE) schemes.

The case was registered on Wednesday after the UGC filed a written complaint at the IP Estate police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M.S. Randhawa said the FIR was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using forged document as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian penal code. No one has been named so far. The complaint was forwarded by UGC Deputy Secretary (Admin) Ajay Kumar Khanduri on behalf of JNU.

Official letterhead

As per the complaint, a letter — No. F-24-1/2017/ (CU) dated March 6 — was allegedly typed on UGC’s official letterhead and addressed to the JNU Registrar.

It claimed that the UGC was planning to close the CSDE scheme under XII Plan guidelines. The Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive policy has been running for the past many years. The letter was received through fax earlier this month from a number based in Mumbai. The UGC had on March 18 said it hadn’t issued such a letter.